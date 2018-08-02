BBC Sport - Sam Ricketts: Wrexham manager relishing 'hectic' start to new season
Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts says his side's start to the National League season will be "full on."
The Dragons are away to Dover in their opening game before hosting AFC Fylde three days later and are then home to Boreham Wood the following Saturday.
