Sam Ricketts: Manager targeting Wrexham promotion

National League: Dover Athletic v Wrexham Venue: Crabble Athletic Ground, Dover Date: Saturday, 4 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on on BBC Wales Sport website.

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts says promotion to League Two will be the club's aim this season.

Ricketts will be in charge of his first competitive game on Saturday when Wrexham travel to Dover Athletic in the National League.

The Dragons were relegated from the Football League in 2008.

"I'm not saying it's going to be easy and there's probably five or six other clubs saying exactly the same thing," Ricketts said.

"But that has to be our aim. There's no other reason you come to work every day."

Former Wales defender Ricketts was handed his first managerial role in May when he was named as Dean Keates' successor.

Wrexham finished 10th last season - four points outside of the play-off positions - after claiming only seven points from a possible 27 following Keates' departure to Walsall.

Ricketts has added eight new players to his squad during the close season, including striker Mike Fondop and midfielders Luke Young and Luke Summerfield.

"We're trying to change the dynamics a bit with some pace, power and youthful energy coming into the side and new ideas," Ricketts added.

"Everyone needs to feel pressure for their places. I think that's what pushes all players.

"We're a healthy squad size going into the season.

"We should have plenty of options really to keep players fresh, to cover for injuries and suspensions."