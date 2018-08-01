Niki Maenpaa: Bristol City sign former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper

From the section

Niki Maenpaa left Brighton in the summer after making just 11 appearances

Bristol City have signed former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa on a free transfer.

Maenpaa spent pre-season on trial with City and earned a one-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The 33-year-old's arrival comes at a vital time, with regular number one Frank Fielding recently sidelined for three months with a hip injury.

Finland international Maenpaa made just 11 appearances in all competitions for Brighton in three seasons.

