Niki Maenpaa: Bristol City sign former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper
Bristol City have signed former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa on a free transfer.
Maenpaa spent pre-season on trial with City and earned a one-year contract, with the option of a further year.
The 33-year-old's arrival comes at a vital time, with regular number one Frank Fielding recently sidelined for three months with a hip injury.
Finland international Maenpaa made just 11 appearances in all competitions for Brighton in three seasons.
