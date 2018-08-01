Ashley Williams: Stoke City in talks over Everton defender
Stoke City are in talks to sign Everton centre-back Ashley Williams on a season-long loan.
The Wales captain, 33, has lost his first-team place at Goodison Park.
Sources close to Williams suggest he would be open to a move to the Potters, who were relegated to the Championship last season.
Gary Rowett's side had a bid for Williams' Wales centre-back partner, James Chester, rejected by Aston Villa last month.
Williams has returned to action after suffering a punctured lung playing for Wales over the summer.