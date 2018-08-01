Jordan Ayew: Swansea City striker to leave with Crystal Palace keen

Jordan Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in a player, plus cash swap involving Wales defender Neil Taylor

Striker Jordan Ayew looks set to join his brother Andre in departing Swansea City following their relegation from the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for last season's top scorer at the Liberty Stadium, possibly as part of a swap deal with Jairo Riedewald.

Riedewald started four league games last season after a move from Ajax.

Ayew, 26, will depart alongside brother Andre Ayew, who completed a loan to Fenerbahce last week.

Sources close to Ayew are saying he will leave the Liberty Stadium by the close of the transfer window on 9 August.

Swansea manager Graham Potter is hoping to sign Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods after completing deals to sign Bersant Celina and Barrie McKay.