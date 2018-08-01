Ben Woodburn: Liverpool forward joins Sheffield United on loan

Ben Woodburn featured for Liverpool in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Michigan last Saturday

Championship side Sheffield United have signed Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old Wales international has scored one goal in 11 appearances for the Reds since making his first-team debut in November 2016.

"Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality," said Blades boss Chris Wilder on the club website.

"It's his first loan and I'm sure it will be a great one for all parties."

He added: "He's been involved with Liverpool throughout their pre-season and I'm delighted they've trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects."

Woodburn, who is Liverpool's all-time youngest goalscorer - netting aged 17 years and 45 days against Leeds United in November 2016 - becomes the Blades' fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

He has won seven caps for Wales, scoring one goal.

