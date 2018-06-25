National League news - August 2018

Martin Allen will be looking to guide Chesterfield to an immediate return to the Football League, having left fellow relegated club Barnet

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

4 August

Gateshead have signed former Carlisle striker Steven Rigg, 26, on a one-year deal. Rigg, who had been playing in the United States, will be unable to play in Gateshead's first match of the season against Maidenhead as the Heed are still awaiting international clearance.

3 August

Chesterfield have signed striker Marc-Antoine Fortune on a one-year contract. The 37-year-old former Celtic, West Brom and Wigan striker scored four goals in 41 outings for Southend last season.

Barrow have signed 19-year-old midfielder Luke Burgess on a one-month loan deal from Championship side Wigan Athletic.

AFC Fylde have signed defender Danny Kane from League of Ireland side Cork City on loan until January 2019. The 21-year-old is Fylde's tenth signing of the summer.

Midfielder Billy Clifford has rejoined Boreham Wood on non-contract terms. The former Chelsea youngster, 25, was released by League Two side Crawley Town in May.

2 August

Barrow have signed Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith on a half-season loan deal. The 19-year-old is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Blades.

Ebbsfleet have signed striker Michael Cheek from Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old scored 13 goals in the National League last season.

Ipswich defender Patrick Webber has rejoined Braintree on loan. The 19-year-old made three appearances during a spell with the National League side in 2017-18.

AFC Fylde have signed right-back Arlen Birch on a one-year deal. The 21-year-old came through Everton's academy and was released by Burnley this summer.

Experienced defender Nathan Clarke and striker Jonathan Edwards have signed deals with FC Halifax Town after successful trials during pre-season. Clarke, 34, has had spells with Huddersfield, Leyton Orient and Bradford while former Hull player Edwards, 21, had loan spells with Accrington and Woking last season.

1 August

Aldershot Town have signed striker Dan Holman, centre-back Karleigh Osborne and winger Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong. Holman, 28, joins following his released by Cheltenham, while former Grimsby defender Osborne, 30, has agreed a one-year deal and ex-Crystal Palace man Berkeley-Agyepong, 21, had been on trial with the Shots during pre-season.

Barnet have signed Latvia youth international Rihards Matrevics on a two-year contract. The 19-year-old, who has represented his country at under-17 and under-19 level, featured for West Ham United's academy teams last season.

Former Woking midfielder Chez Isaac has joined Dartford on undisclosed terms. The 25-year-old former Watford trainee made 38 league appearances for the Cards last season.

Gateshead have signed defender Tom Devitt on a one-year deal, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old, who had been on trial with the club, recently completed a four-year football scholarship in the United States.

Jack Munns has left Hartlepool United after it was mutually agreed to cancel his contract. The midfielder joined Pools last summer from Cheltenham Town and scored one goal in 18 appearances for the club.

Sutton United have signed midfielder Wayne Brown, 29, who has been playing for Newcastle Jets in Australia's A-League for the past two years. Meanwhile, Simon Downer and Craig Dundas have been released by boss Paul Doswell.

Wrexham have signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jordan Maguire-Drew on a season-long loan deal. The 20-year-old had spells at Lincoln and Coventry last season.