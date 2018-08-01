Tom James: West Brom have bid accepted for Yeovil Town defender

From the section

Former Cardiff City youngster Tom James joined Yeovil in January 2017

League Two side Yeovil Town have accepted an undisclosed bid from West Brom for defender Tom James, BBC Somerset reports.

If his transfer to The Hawthorns is completed, the fee received by the Glovers would be a club record.

The 22-year-old, who made 51 appearances last season, will now discuss personal terms and have a medical with the Baggies.

The Welshman's contract at Huish Park expires in 2019.

