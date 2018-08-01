Malcom scores for Barcelona against Roma in 4-2 defeat in Dallas

Malcom
Malcom signed a five-year contract with Barcelona

Just a week after snubbing Roma to join Barcelona, Malcom scored against the Serie A side in a 4-2 defeat in Dallas.

Roma had announced they had reached a deal for the 21-year-old Brazilian, but the Bordeaux winger signed for the Spanish champions instead for £36.5m.

Malcom gave Barca a 2-1 lead, before Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante and Diego Perotti scored for Roma.

Earlier Stephan El Shaarawy had cancelled out Rafinha's sixth-minute opener.

The Italian club joked before the pre-season match that it had muted any mention of the player on Twitter.

AS Roma tweet
Roma did not want to hear about Malcom before the game in Texas
AS Roma tweet
And then Malcom scored
AS Roma tweet
Roma were a lot happier on Wednesday morning after the win

