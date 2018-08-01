Tottenham beat AC Milan 1-0 in final match on US tour

Spurs only lost to Barcelona on penalties on the US tour

French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over AC Milan in their final US tour game.

The 23-year-old finished a driving run by firing a shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 47th minute, for his second goal of pre-season.

It was Spurs' second win in three games, having beaten Roma and lost to Barcelona on penalties on the tour.

They face Girona in a friendly on Saturday, before their Premier League opener at Newcastle on 11 August.

Spurs started six academy players in Minneapolis - Luke Amos, TJ Eyoma, Anthony Georgiou, George Marsh, Oliver Skipp and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min both came on for the final half-hour.

While Spurs had more possession in front of 31,000 at US Bank Stadium, their Serie A opponents had three times as many shots.

Patrick Cutrone went closest for the Rossoneri, with Michel Vorm palming away the Italian's point-blank header. Jose Mauri sliced a shot wide in injury time.