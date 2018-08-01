Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Scott McKenna, Kyle Lafferty, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Brendan Rodgers cools talk of growing frustration over Celtic's transfer policy and insists he and the board are singing from the same hymn sheet. (Daily Record)

Swansea City have stepped up their pursuit of Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna after banking £15m for the sale of Alfie Mawson to Fulham. (Sun)

Chairman Stewart Milne is adamant that when Scott McKenna eventually moves on from Aberdeen it will be for a fee that dwarfs the record sale at Pittodrie. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants the club to tie down Dedryck Boyata and James Forrest to new contracts as both players enter the final 12 months of their current deals. (Daily Record)

Rangers are in no rush to increase their opening offer of £200,000 for Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty and are quite happy to sit tight before making their next move. (Daily Record)

Hearts tell Kyle Lafferty that they won't stand in the way of a return to Rangers - if the Ibrox club triple their initial bid. (Daily Express, print edition)

TV pundit Chris Sutton insists the arrival of Kyle Lafferty at Ibrox would blow Rangers' signing policy to bits, saying the Hearts striker is a "nutter" and a "ticking time bomb". (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirms that he aims to secure a new striker before the Premiership kick-off against Rangers on Sunday. (Evening Express)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says big games bring out the best in him as he aims for Champions League qualification for the third year running. (Sun)

Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick hopes to learn from Allan McGregor and push the Scotland international for a starting place at Ibrox. (Sun)

Osijek manager Zoran Zekic believes the return to fitness of key duo Haris Hajradinovic and Borna Barisic will bolster the Croatian side's chances of overturning a 1-0 deficit at Ibrox on Thursday and is heartened by by a 4-1 win over Hadjuk Split, who he says are better than Rangers. (Herald, subscription required)

Hamilton Accies captain Darian MacKinnon has been pulling out of tackles in training as he warned the club's new signings from under-23 football in England to man up from the "tippy tappy stuff" they've been playing down south. (Evening Times)

Former Motherwell winger Chris Humphrey is training with St Mirren after leaving Bury at the end of last season. (Daily Express, print edition)

"Top six and a good cup run, those are the two objectives," says Dundee midfielder Glenn Kamara. (The National, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Facing a packed schedule and just back from a broken collarbone, Scottish cycling star Katie Archibald was set to decide last night on whether she will defend her individual pursuit title at the European Championships which get under way as part of Glasgow 2018 tomorrow. (Scotsman)

Dame Kelly Holmes says she has been hugely impressed by the performances displayed by Scottish athletes this season, and believes there is yet more to come. (The National)

The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that it will not recognise Lee McAllister as Scotland's first heavyweight champion after the former lightweight came out of retirement to beat Danny Williams in Aberdeen at the weekend. (Scotsman, print edition)