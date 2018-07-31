Wednesday's back pages

Picture of the Sun back page on Wednesday
Zinedine Zidane could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, says the Sun
Picture of the Mirror back page on Wednesday
The Daily Mirror says Paris St-Germain want Chelsea's N'Golo Kante
Picture of the Star back page on Wednesday
Wednesday's Daily Star suggests Chelsea may have to start the season without Brazil winger Willian
The Express back page on Wednesday
The Express also leads on Willian's late return to pre-season
Picture of the Times back page on Wednesday
The Times leads on a new ruling that managers will receive yellow and red cards this season

