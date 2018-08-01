Ronaldo Vieira: Sampdoria sign Leeds United midfielder

From the section

Ronaldo Vieira made his debut for Leeds United aged 17

Sampdoria have signed Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international made 63 Championship appearances, scoring once.

He could make his competitive debut for the Serie A side against Fiorentina on Sunday, 19 August.

Vieira will be the fifth English player to play for the Italian club after Trevor Francis, David Platt, Des Walker and Lee Sharpe.

