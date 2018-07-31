Jack Butland: Stoke City boss Gary Rowett expects England goalkeeper to stay

Jack Butland has made 77 league appearances for Stoke since joining from Birmingham City in January 2013

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett says the club have not had a "strong offer" for England goalkeeper Jack Butland.

City were relegated to the Championship last season and the 25-year-old, who was in the England squad at the World Cup, has been linked with a move away.

Stoke start the new season with a trip to Leeds on Sunday, 5 August, with the transfer window closing on 9 August.

"I expect him to stay, I hope he stays. I'm also pragmatic enough to know anything can happen," Rowett said.

"I imagine he would be the type of player who some teams would covet. I'm a realist but I hope he's still here.

"I can only react and answer what's in front of me. The answer is we haven't had an offer which the club feel is financially viable - or I don't think any strong offer yet.

"Jack has never made any real moves to want to leave and he's contracted to us and we're not even a week away from the first game."

Butland did not make an appearance in Russia but has played eight times for England and started all of Great Britain's matches at the 2012 Olympics.

Rowett does not think that playing in the second tier will hamper Butland's chances of adding to his tally of caps - the last of which came in England's final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica on 7 June.

"He's still the same goalkeeper, still got the same ability and we all know he's a goalkeeper who could quite easily play at one of the top six clubs," Rowett said.