Sam Smith: Oxford United sign Reading striker on season-long loan

Sam Smith made his Reading debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup in August 2017

Oxford United have signed Reading striker Sam Smith on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old scored once in eight Championship appearances for the Royals in 2017-18.

He could make his debut for the U's against Barnsley on Saturday.

"I think most fans have known we were looking at Sam for much of the summer because we know all about the qualities he has and what he'll bring," boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

