Philippe Sandler: Manchester City sign Dutch defender from PEC Zwolle

Sandler made 30 appearances for PEC Zwolle

Manchester City have signed defender Philippe Sandler from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Sandler, who has been capped by the Netherlands at under-20 level, is a product of the Ajax youth system.

The 21-year old centre-back can also play in a holding midfield role.

He is Pep Guardiola's third summer signing following the arrivals of Riyad Mahrez for £60m from Leicester City and 18-year old French midfielder Claudio Gomes from PSG.

The Premier League champions did not give details of the length of Sandler's contract or a fee for his transfer.