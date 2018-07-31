Janoi Donacien: Accrington to use Ipswich transfer fee to buy new dressing rooms

Janoi Donacien helped Accrington Stanley win League Two last season

Ipswich Town have signed Accrington defender Janoi Donacien, with Stanley planning to use the transfer fee to buy new dressing rooms.

The Championship side have signed the Saint Lucian on a season-long loan deal that will become permanent once his work permit application is cleared.

The 24-year-old scored once in 80 league appearances for Stanley.

"Janoi is a great lad, he is a model professional," said Accrington chairman Andy Holt on the club website.

"He came here, grafted, helped us win the league title and fully deserves his opportunity. That's what we are about at Accrington.

"The fee means a great deal to us and for us, it's going into new changing rooms."

Donacien could make his debut against Blackburn on Saturday.

