Lucas Digne: Everton sign full-back from Barcelona for £18m

Everton have announced the signing of left-back Lucas Digne from Barcelona on a five-year deal for £18m.

The 25-year old joined Barca from Paris St-Germain in 2016, and won La Liga and Ligue 1 titles with his former clubs.

He has 21 international caps for France and was on standby for the champions at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

"Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football," Digne said.

"I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here.

"I am not afraid, I am excited. For me, it is a new challenge to discover a country, a league, people and a great club such as Everton. It is fabulous."

Digne - who also spent a year on loan at Roma - made 46 appearances for Barcelona.

He bid farewell to the Catalan giants in an Instagram post on Sunday in which he thanked the staff for making the club "a family".

Digne is new manager Marco Silva's second major signing this summer following the arrival of Brazilian Richarlison from Watford.