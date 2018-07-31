Fifa: Former Caribbean football chief Gordon Derrick has ban reduced on appeal

Derrick
Derrick also served as the general secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association

Former Caribbean Football Union president Gordon Derrick's six-year ban from football has been reduced to four years by Fifa.

Derrick was found guilty of a series of bribery and conflict of interest charges in September 2017 but appealed the decision.

In a statement, Fifa confirmed that its Appeal Committee "did not concur" with all of the original findings.

Derrick has also had his fine reduced from 30,000 to 15,000 Swiss Francs.

