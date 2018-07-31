Kelvin Mellor: Bradford City sign former Blackpool right-back

Kelvin Mellor
Kelvin Mellor has had spells with Crewe, Plymouth and Blackpool

Bradford City have signed former Blackpool right-back Kelvin Mellor on a two-year deal.

Mellor, 27, left the Seasiders at the end of the 2017-18 season after scoring 10 goals in 73 league appearances.

He could make his debut against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

"Kelvin is ambitious and I am delighted he has chosen Bradford as the club he feels will allow him to achieve success," said boss Michael Collins on the club website.

