Kelvin Mellor: Bradford City sign former Blackpool right-back

Kelvin Mellor has had spells with Crewe, Plymouth and Blackpool

Bradford City have signed former Blackpool right-back Kelvin Mellor on a two-year deal.

Mellor, 27, left the Seasiders at the end of the 2017-18 season after scoring 10 goals in 73 league appearances.

He could make his debut against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

"Kelvin is ambitious and I am delighted he has chosen Bradford as the club he feels will allow him to achieve success," said boss Michael Collins on the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.