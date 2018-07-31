Patrick Bamford: Leeds United sign Middlesbrough striker on four-year deal

From the section

Patrick Bamford started his career with Nottingham Forest

Leeds United have signed Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford in a deal worth up to £10m.

The 24-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract, scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for Boro in 2017-18.

He is Leeds' fifth summer signing after goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, defender Barry Douglas and midfielders Lewis Baker and Jack Harrison.

The former England Under-21 international could make his debut in Sunday's game against Stoke City.

