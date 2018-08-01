BBC Sport - Goals, gaffes, howlers & handbags - Scottish football ready to return
Goals, gaffes, howlers & handbags
- From the section Scottish
With kick-off for the new league season fast approaching, relive some of the highlights from the last campaign, including some eye-catching skills, errors and moments of slapstick.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired