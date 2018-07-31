Swansea City sign wingers Bersant Celina and Barrie McKay

Bersant Celina was born in Kosovo but left his homeland at the age of two because of the war in the former Yugoslavia

Swansea City have signed Bersant Celina from Manchester City on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old Kosovo winger's move to the Liberty Stadium is subject to international clearance and ends a six-year stint with the Premier League champions.

Swansea have also secured the services of 23-year-old Barrie McKay from Nottingham Forest for three years.

Both signings are for an undisclosed fee.

The pair could make their debut in Swansea's Championship opener away to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Celina played four times for Manchester City's first team in 2016 before joining Dutch top-flight side FC Twente on loan.

He spent last season on loan with Championship club Ipswich Town, scoring eight times in 38 appearances."

Barrie McKay can play in a number of attacking positions, but prefers the left flank

"When I heard Swansea wanted me, I knew straightaway it would be the best move for me because I know the manager wants to play good football," added Celina.

"I saw what the manager did with Ostersunds. I watched the way they played against Arsenal and, when he and the club wanted me, there was no doubt."

Former Rangers winger McKay has been capped once by Scotland at senior level.

"I have watched a lot of clips of Swansea," said McKay.

"I have done my research, I've met the manager and spoken to him.

"He (Graham Potter) gives a lot of confidence to his players and the way he wants to play suits my game."

