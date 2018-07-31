James Norwood: Tranmere striker calls himself a 'poor man's Dirk Kuyt'

James Norwood (left) and Dirk Kuyt (right) have both experienced success for Merseyside clubs

You would be forgiven for not drawing comparisons between former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt and James Norwood.

But the Tranmere Rovers striker, 27, says he has modelled his style of play on the Dutchman, who played across the River Mersey between 2006 and 2012.

Norwood has scored 60 goals in 127 Tranmere appearance since joining the club from Forest Green Rovers in 2015.

"I used to just stand up front and be a lazy striker and score lots of goals," Norwood told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I'm [now] a poor man's Dirk Kuyt. He gets goals but runs around and you've got to know your game. I never used to play that but I realised I had to offer something different to what other strikers did."

Norwood scored the winning goal as Tranmere won promotion back to the English Football League by beating Boreham Wood in the National League play-off final last season.

"You see the likes of Jamie Vardy do it but to a much greater extent than I can. It's good for the team as it's the first line of defence," he continued.

"If you can hurry and put defenders under pressure then the other 10 players behind you have no excuse not to do it either."