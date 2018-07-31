Jon Meades: AFC Wimbledon defender forced to retire because of injury

Jon Meades was part of the AFC Wimbledon side which won promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2016

AFC Wimbledon defender Jon Meades has retired from full-time professional football aged 26 because of injury.

The left-back, who signed a new contract with the League One club in June, has been troubled by persistent ankle injuries.

Meades had a loan spell the the Dons in 2012-13 and joined the club permanently from Oxford in the summer of 2015.

In total, he scored eight goals in 126 appearances during his two spells in south-west London.

"I've worked with Meadsey since he was 14, so to say I'm heartbroken for him is an understatement," AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told the club website.