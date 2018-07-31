Paul Digby: Forest Green Rovers sign midfielder from Mansfield Town

Paul Digby spent a year at Mansfield after joining from Ipswich in the summer of 2017

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed Paul Digby from Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old former Barnsley and Ipswich midfielder has agreed a two-year contract at The New Lawn.

Digby featured 21 times in all competitions for Mansfield last season and had a year remaining on his deal with the Stags.

"They play football the way I want to play and that is a massive attraction," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

