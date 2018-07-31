Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino unsure if Spurs will sign any players

Former Argentina defender Pochettino joined Spurs from Southampton in May 2014

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not know if the club will sign any players before the transfer window closes on 9 August.

Spurs have yet to add to their squad this summer, despite Pochettino saying the club had to "take risks" to improve at the end of last season.

"I don't know if we are going to sign or not. We're working on that," said the 46-year-old Argentine.

"I cannot tell you if we're going to sign one, zero, two or three or four."

Pochettino was speaking before his team plays AC Milan in a pre-season friendly in the United States on Wednesday.

He added: "We're working. It's true it's so close, the transfer window is so close, but the club's doing everything to help the team and add some players, more quality, and try to help us in the season to achieve what we want."

Pochettino has led Spurs to fifth, third, second and third-placed finishes in the league in his four seasons in charge.

There was uncertainty over his future after he said Tottenham "need more time with me or another" after their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United in April.

But he signed a new five-year contract in May and is still in charge, despite speculation he could move to Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left as manager.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs closes before the start of the season after a vote by top-flight sides, yet it remains open for continental European sides until 31 August.

"If you compare with Europe I think you are at a complete disadvantage and I'm sure it does not help the clubs in the Premier League," Pochettino added.

"We are all in the same situation in England. I don't know if the rest of the teams are happy with that decision - personally I think it's not right."