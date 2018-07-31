Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock can repeat top-six finish, says Rugby Park captain

Kilmarnock captain Kris Boyd has scored four League Cup goals already this season

Kilmarnock are fighting for one spot if they are to replicate their top-six place from last season, according to captain Kris Boyd.

The Ayrshire side set a record points tally of 59 points to finish fifth.

And Boyd, 34, expects the top half of the division to have a similar look this term.

"Let's be realistic; when you look at five of the top six from last time they should be guaranteed to be in there every year," he told BBC Scotland.

"So there's that space left and we know that if we go and perform to the level that we did last year that gives us an opportunity to get there.

"Did we overachieve? Probably. There's nothing to say that we can't do the same again this year."

Despite the veteran striker's cautious confidence, Boyd stressed the need to avoid complacency, with top-flight survival still very much at the forefront of the club's concerns.

"The first thing in our minds is to get away from relegation," he said. "Look at Partick Thistle, they finished in the top six [the season before last] and now they're starting the Championship. For us, last season's finished. We need to start this season bright."

'I've always scored goals'

Former Scotland international Boyd was the Premiership's top scorer with 18 goals last season and already has four goals in three League Cup appearances this month.

"I'll always put pressure on my shoulders," he said. "For me, it's something I've had since I was a wee boy.

"I've always scored goals. It's something that I go into every season looking to do."

Kilmarnock's Premiership opener is at home to St Johnstone on Saturday and Boyd is eager for early gains, while also looking forward to a date with Rangers in the last 16 of the League Cup.

"Over the last few years we've not started very well, we've always been chasing, so if we can get off to a good start then that sets us off on good stead," added Boyd.

"Yes, we've got a difficult draw in the next round of the cup but if you're going to have any chance of getting to Hampden you need to beat the big boys and we know if we perform in a one-off game, we've got a chance of doing that."