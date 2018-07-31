New Zealand women's coach resigns after 13 of squad refuse to play

Andreas Heraf was appointed head coach in December

Andreas Heraf has resigned as New Zealand women's head coach and technical director after 13 players refused to play for the Austrian.

The players had written to New Zealand Football to complain about Heraf.

The New Zealand Herald said the letters contained allegations of "bullying, intimidation and a culture of fear".

Heraf, 50, had been on "special leave" since June, when New Zealand Football announced an independent review into the team's environment and culture.

Former Austria midfielder Heraf was appointed technical director in April 2017 and became head coach in December.

"Andreas has confirmed he will fully participate in the review and we will look to the findings to determine the outcomes," said New Zealand Football president Deryck Shaw.