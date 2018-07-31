Scottish Gossip: Kyle Lafferty, Scott Brown, James Tavernier, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kyle Lafferty's agents will today try to broker a deal with Hearts that will pave the way for the Northern Ireland striker to make a return to Rangers. (Daily Record)

Skipper Christophe Berra insists Hearts can cope without Kyle Lafferty if Rangers succeed with an improved offer for the 30-year-old. (Sun)

Captain Scott Brown insists he would trust manager Brendan Rodgers "with his life" and backs Celtic to keep improving despite the lack of new signings. (Daily Mail)

Celtic decide not to appeal against the extra game suspension that rules Jozo Simunovic out of tomorrow's Champions League qualifier away to Rosenborg. (Daily Record)

Rangers must meet expectations and challenge for the title this season, says captain James Tavernier.(Sun)

If Hibs can handle Tynecastle hatred then we can certainly handle Tripoli hell, insists captain David Gray looking ahead to Thursday's Europa League visit to Asteras. (Daily Record)

Around 50 Hibsfans have had their flight to Greece with the team cancelled due to the chartered airline supplier pulling out of the trip. (Edinburgh Evening News)

"It is not about going hell for leather straight away, it's going to take time and patience," says Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie of Thursday's trip to Turf Moor, with their tie against Burnley balanced at 1-1. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is backing teenage winger Glenn Middleton o be a key part of his squad this season. (Herald, subscription required)

You won't like him when he's angry... Rangers boss Steven Gerrard showed his temper at half-time in Sunday's friendly win over Wigan and skipper James Tavernier knows standards can't drop. (Daily Mail)

Livingston player-boss Kenny Miller will bounce back from the drama of his Rangers exit and prove to be a top manager, says the striker's former Scotland team-mate Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

"I'm only just getting started", new striker Uche Ikpeazu warns Hearts' rivals after three goals in two League Cup outings. (Times, subscription required)

St Johnstone captain Joe Shaughnessy will not be risked in Saturday's Premiership opener at Kilmarnock since he is not fully recovered from a leg gash after falling off a bicycle at the Perth club's Austrian training camp. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

South Africa legend Bryan Habana backs Finn Russell to add excitement to French Top 14 when the Scotland fly-half starts the new season with Racing 92. (Scotsman)

Discarded by Edinburgh but still hoping for a World Cup call with Scotland, fly-half Duncan Weir reveals a bacterial infection from a steroid injection "wasted away the lower half of his body" last season. (Scotsman)