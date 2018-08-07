Match ends, Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.
Sutton United 1-0 Eastleigh
-
Jamie Collins fired the only goal of the game as Sutton secured their first success of the season with a 1-0 home win against Eastleigh.
Sutton midfielder Collins converted a 31st-minute penalty after Tom Bolarinwa had been brought down in the area, but both sides struggled to create clear first-half chances.
Defences continued to dominate after the interval and the next clear-cut effort did not arrive until the 84th minute when Sutton defender Dale Bennett fired just wide from the edge of the penalty area.
Collins' effort was enough for Sutton, held 2-2 at Harrogate on Saturday, while Eastleigh slipped to a second-straight defeat after their 2-1 home loss to Solihull.
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 2Bennett
- 3Thomas
- 8DavisSubstituted forTaylorat 87'minutes
- 6Collins
- 5Clough
- 7BolarinwaSubstituted forCadoganat 78'minutes
- 15Eastmond
- 20WrightSubstituted forDrinanat 75'minutes
- 21Wishart
- 9Lafayette
Substitutes
- 4Beckwith
- 11Cadogan
- 19Beautyman
- 23Taylor
- 24Drinan
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 14BoyceSubstituted forDowlingat 76'minutes
- 5JohnsonBooked at 63mins
- 4Gobern
- 2Hare
- 15Wynter
- 3Green
- 10Yeates
- 19HollandsBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMileyat 76'minutes
- 18WilliamsonSubstituted forZebroskiat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 7Wood
- 11Zebroski
- 17Miley
- 22Jones
- 23Dowling
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 1,725
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.
Booking
Chris Zebroski (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Kenny Davis.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Kieron Cadogan replaces Tom Bolarinwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Cavanagh Miley replaces Danny Hollands.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. George Dowling replaces Andrew Boyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Aaron Drinan replaces Tommy Wright.
Booking
Reda Johnson (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Chris Zebroski replaces Ben Williamson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.
Booking
Danny Hollands (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0. Jamie Collins (Sutton United) converts the penalty with a.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.