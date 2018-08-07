Sutton United 1-0 Eastleigh

Jamie Collins fired the only goal of the game as Sutton secured their first success of the season with a 1-0 home win against Eastleigh.

Sutton midfielder Collins converted a 31st-minute penalty after Tom Bolarinwa had been brought down in the area, but both sides struggled to create clear first-half chances.

Defences continued to dominate after the interval and the next clear-cut effort did not arrive until the 84th minute when Sutton defender Dale Bennett fired just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Collins' effort was enough for Sutton, held 2-2 at Harrogate on Saturday, while Eastleigh slipped to a second-straight defeat after their 2-1 home loss to Solihull.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.