National League
Sutton United 1-0 Eastleigh

Jamie Collins fired the only goal of the game as Sutton secured their first success of the season with a 1-0 home win against Eastleigh.

Sutton midfielder Collins converted a 31st-minute penalty after Tom Bolarinwa had been brought down in the area, but both sides struggled to create clear first-half chances.

Defences continued to dominate after the interval and the next clear-cut effort did not arrive until the 84th minute when Sutton defender Dale Bennett fired just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Collins' effort was enough for Sutton, held 2-2 at Harrogate on Saturday, while Eastleigh slipped to a second-straight defeat after their 2-1 home loss to Solihull.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 2Bennett
  • 3Thomas
  • 8DavisSubstituted forTaylorat 87'minutes
  • 6Collins
  • 5Clough
  • 7BolarinwaSubstituted forCadoganat 78'minutes
  • 15Eastmond
  • 20WrightSubstituted forDrinanat 75'minutes
  • 21Wishart
  • 9Lafayette

Substitutes

  • 4Beckwith
  • 11Cadogan
  • 19Beautyman
  • 23Taylor
  • 24Drinan

Eastleigh

  • 1Stack
  • 14BoyceSubstituted forDowlingat 76'minutes
  • 5JohnsonBooked at 63mins
  • 4Gobern
  • 2Hare
  • 15Wynter
  • 3Green
  • 10Yeates
  • 19HollandsBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMileyat 76'minutes
  • 18WilliamsonSubstituted forZebroskiat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 7Wood
  • 11Zebroski
  • 17Miley
  • 22Jones
  • 23Dowling
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
1,725

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.

Booking

Chris Zebroski (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Kenny Davis.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Kieron Cadogan replaces Tom Bolarinwa.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Cavanagh Miley replaces Danny Hollands.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. George Dowling replaces Andrew Boyce.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Aaron Drinan replaces Tommy Wright.

Booking

Reda Johnson (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Chris Zebroski replaces Ben Williamson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0.

Booking

Danny Hollands (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, Eastleigh 0. Jamie Collins (Sutton United) converts the penalty with a.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

