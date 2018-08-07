FC Halifax Town 2-0 Barrow

From the section

Halifax continued their perfect start to the National League season with victory at home to Barrow.

Dayle Southwell fired the Shaymen in front two minutes before half-time, benefiting from Jonathan Edwards' deflected lay-off to slide the ball into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Southwell nearly doubled the lead, but shot wide from a favourable position.

For Barrow, Jack Hindle could not add to his opening-day brace, but forced Sam Johnson to tip his effort on to the bar.

That left Halifax skipper Matty Brown to seal the match with a late header from a corner.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.