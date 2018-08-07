National League
FC Halifax Town 2-0 Barrow

Halifax continued their perfect start to the National League season with victory at home to Barrow.

Dayle Southwell fired the Shaymen in front two minutes before half-time, benefiting from Jonathan Edwards' deflected lay-off to slide the ball into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Southwell nearly doubled the lead, but shot wide from a favourable position.

For Barrow, Jack Hindle could not add to his opening-day brace, but forced Sam Johnson to tip his effort on to the bar.

That left Halifax skipper Matty Brown to seal the match with a late header from a corner.

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 5BrownBooked at 20mins
  • 3SellersSubstituted forHansonat 83'minutes
  • 31MaherBooked at 37mins
  • 4Clarke
  • 2Duckworth
  • 6StauntonSubstituted forKingat 6'minutes
  • 10Edwards
  • 9Southwell
  • 14TomlinsonBooked at 86mins
  • 19PrestonSubstituted forKosyloat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Kosylo
  • 8King
  • 21Rowley
  • 22Leacock-McLeod
  • 40Hanson

Barrow

  • 13Firth
  • 2Brown
  • 3Jones
  • 8Rooney
  • 17WilsonSubstituted forElsdonat 4'minutesSubstituted forBarthramat 67'minutes
  • 5Granite
  • 4Taylor
  • 10Kay
  • 7HindleBooked at 49mins
  • 19Smith
  • 18TurnerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCorreiaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Elsdon
  • 11Waterston
  • 14Burgess
  • 20Correia
  • 21Barthram
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
1,654

Live Text

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Barrow 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Barrow 0.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Barrow 0. Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jacob Hanson replaces Ryan Sellers.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Matthew Kosylo replaces Jordan Preston.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Raul Correia replaces Rhys Turner.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jack Barthram replaces Matty Elsdon.

Booking

Jack Hindle (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 1, Barrow 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, Barrow 0.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Barrow 0. Dayle Southwell (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Rhys Turner (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Niall Maher (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Cameron King replaces Josh Staunton.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Matty Elsdon replaces Brian Wilson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

