FC Halifax Town 2-0 Barrow
-
- From the section Conference
Halifax continued their perfect start to the National League season with victory at home to Barrow.
Dayle Southwell fired the Shaymen in front two minutes before half-time, benefiting from Jonathan Edwards' deflected lay-off to slide the ball into the bottom corner.
In the second half, Southwell nearly doubled the lead, but shot wide from a favourable position.
For Barrow, Jack Hindle could not add to his opening-day brace, but forced Sam Johnson to tip his effort on to the bar.
That left Halifax skipper Matty Brown to seal the match with a late header from a corner.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 5BrownBooked at 20mins
- 3SellersSubstituted forHansonat 83'minutes
- 31MaherBooked at 37mins
- 4Clarke
- 2Duckworth
- 6StauntonSubstituted forKingat 6'minutes
- 10Edwards
- 9Southwell
- 14TomlinsonBooked at 86mins
- 19PrestonSubstituted forKosyloat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Kosylo
- 8King
- 21Rowley
- 22Leacock-McLeod
- 40Hanson
Barrow
- 13Firth
- 2Brown
- 3Jones
- 8Rooney
- 17WilsonSubstituted forElsdonat 4'minutesSubstituted forBarthramat 67'minutes
- 5Granite
- 4Taylor
- 10Kay
- 7HindleBooked at 49mins
- 19Smith
- 18TurnerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCorreiaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Elsdon
- 11Waterston
- 14Burgess
- 20Correia
- 21Barthram
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
- Attendance:
- 1,654
