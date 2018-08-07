Barnet 1-1 Braintree Town

Shaq Coulthirst struck a second-half equaliser as Barnet were held to a draw at home to Braintree in the National League.

Bees striker Coulthirst levelled just after the hour mark, latching on to a cross from Dan Sparkes to bundle the ball home.

Visitors Braintree went ahead in the 35th minute when a dangerous cross from Jonathan Muleba was diverted into his own net by Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor.

The hosts, relegated from League Two last season, pushed for a winner in the final stages of the match but were left frustrated as they registered a second successive draw since the summer appointment of manager John Still.

