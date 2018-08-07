National League
Barnet 1-1 Braintree Town

Shaq Coulthirst struck a second-half equaliser as Barnet were held to a draw at home to Braintree in the National League.

Bees striker Coulthirst levelled just after the hour mark, latching on to a cross from Dan Sparkes to bundle the ball home.

Visitors Braintree went ahead in the 35th minute when a dangerous cross from Jonathan Muleba was diverted into his own net by Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor.

The hosts, relegated from League Two last season, pushed for a winner in the final stages of the match but were left frustrated as they registered a second successive draw since the summer appointment of manager John Still.

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 1Cousins
  • 6Robson
  • 3Johnson
  • 2Alexander
  • 12Taylor
  • 26Sweeney
  • 8Adams
  • 11Sparkes
  • 21ElitoSubstituted forMason-Clarkat 71'minutes
  • 9Harrison
  • 22WalkerSubstituted forCoulthirstat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Matrevics
  • 18Fonguck
  • 32Payne
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 10Coulthirst

Braintree

  • 1Killip
  • 16Lyons-Foster
  • 17EllulSubstituted forHillat 39'minutes
  • 3Webber
  • 5ClarkBooked at 18mins
  • 2Muleba
  • 4Durojaiye
  • 14Della Verde
  • 11Pattison
  • 7AllenSubstituted forRoweat 66'minutes
  • 9ThompsonSubstituted forGrantat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Hill
  • 12Frimpong
  • 19Rowe
  • 23Bettache
  • 25Grant
Referee:
Lloyd Wood
Attendance:
1,507

Live Text

Match ends, Barnet 1, Braintree Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Braintree Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Reece Grant replaces Dan Thompson.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Ephron Mason-Clark replaces Medy Elito.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Daniel Rowe replaces Luke Allen.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 1, Braintree Town 1. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Josh Walker.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barnet 0, Braintree Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barnet 0, Braintree Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Josh Hill replaces Joe Ellul.

Goal!

Own Goal by Jack Taylor, Barnet. Barnet 0, Braintree Town 1.

Booking

Michael Clark (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

