Barnet 1-1 Braintree Town
Shaq Coulthirst struck a second-half equaliser as Barnet were held to a draw at home to Braintree in the National League.
Bees striker Coulthirst levelled just after the hour mark, latching on to a cross from Dan Sparkes to bundle the ball home.
Visitors Braintree went ahead in the 35th minute when a dangerous cross from Jonathan Muleba was diverted into his own net by Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor.
The hosts, relegated from League Two last season, pushed for a winner in the final stages of the match but were left frustrated as they registered a second successive draw since the summer appointment of manager John Still.
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Cousins
- 6Robson
- 3Johnson
- 2Alexander
- 12Taylor
- 26Sweeney
- 8Adams
- 11Sparkes
- 21ElitoSubstituted forMason-Clarkat 71'minutes
- 9Harrison
- 22WalkerSubstituted forCoulthirstat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Matrevics
- 18Fonguck
- 32Payne
- 27Mason-Clark
- 10Coulthirst
Braintree
- 1Killip
- 16Lyons-Foster
- 17EllulSubstituted forHillat 39'minutes
- 3Webber
- 5ClarkBooked at 18mins
- 2Muleba
- 4Durojaiye
- 14Della Verde
- 11Pattison
- 7AllenSubstituted forRoweat 66'minutes
- 9ThompsonSubstituted forGrantat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hill
- 12Frimpong
- 19Rowe
- 23Bettache
- 25Grant
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
- Attendance:
- 1,507
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Braintree Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Reece Grant replaces Dan Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Ephron Mason-Clark replaces Medy Elito.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Daniel Rowe replaces Luke Allen.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Braintree Town 1. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Josh Walker.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnet 0, Braintree Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnet 0, Braintree Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Josh Hill replaces Joe Ellul.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jack Taylor, Barnet. Barnet 0, Braintree Town 1.
Booking
Michael Clark (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.