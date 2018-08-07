Solihull Moors 1-0 Maidenhead United

From the section

Adi Yussuf's first-half strike was enough to seal back-to-back wins for Solihull as they beat Maidenhead 1-0.

Tanzanian forward Yussuf fired the only goal of the game in the 28th minute as Solihull followed up Saturday's 2-1 victory at Eastleigh with another three points.

Solihull made their promising start count when Jermaine Hylton turned his man in the box to tee up Yussuf, who drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

The home side spurned a golden chance to double their lead when they were awarded a 36th-minute penalty for Remy Clerima's foul on Danny Wright, whose resulting spot-kick hit a post.

Maidenhead went closest to levelling when Harold Odametey's shot hit the woodwork, while Solihull defender Jamie Reckford's second-half effort struck the outside of a post.

Solihull were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Reckford received his second yellow card for bringing down Adrian Clifton.

