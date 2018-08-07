National League
Solihull Moors1Maidenhead United0

Solihull Moors 1-0 Maidenhead United

Adi Yussuf's first-half strike was enough to seal back-to-back wins for Solihull as they beat Maidenhead 1-0.

Tanzanian forward Yussuf fired the only goal of the game in the 28th minute as Solihull followed up Saturday's 2-1 victory at Eastleigh with another three points.

Solihull made their promising start count when Jermaine Hylton turned his man in the box to tee up Yussuf, who drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

The home side spurned a golden chance to double their lead when they were awarded a 36th-minute penalty for Remy Clerima's foul on Danny Wright, whose resulting spot-kick hit a post.

Maidenhead went closest to levelling when Harold Odametey's shot hit the woodwork, while Solihull defender Jamie Reckford's second-half effort struck the outside of a post.

Solihull were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Reckford received his second yellow card for bringing down Adrian Clifton.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3ReckordBooked at 89mins
  • 7Osborne
  • 8CarterBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMaxwellat 90+3'minutes
  • 5Daly
  • 4Storer
  • 12Carline
  • 10HyltonSubstituted forSweeneyat 84'minutes
  • 9YussufSubstituted forWillockat 90'minutes
  • 19Wright

Substitutes

  • 11Sweeney
  • 17Maxwell
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Coyle
  • 21Willock

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 3Steer
  • 4OdameteyBooked at 26mins
  • 24Massey
  • 20OwusuSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutes
  • 5Obileye
  • 8ComleySubstituted forRodrigues Alvesat 68'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 11Worsfold
  • 25Smith
  • 9BirdSubstituted forCliftonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Rodrigues Alves
  • 10Kelly
  • 17Clifton
  • 23Kilman
  • 26Mulley
Referee:
James Oldham
Attendance:
730

Live Text

Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Luke Maxwell replaces Darren Carter.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Marshall Willock replaces Adi Yussuf.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Dan Sweeney replaces Jermaine Hylton.

Booking

Herson (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adrian Clifton replaces Ryan Bird.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Josh Kelly replaces Nana Owusu.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Herson replaces James Comley.

Second Half

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Booking

Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).

Booking

Harold Odametey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

