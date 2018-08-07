Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Solihull Moors 1-0 Maidenhead United
-
Adi Yussuf's first-half strike was enough to seal back-to-back wins for Solihull as they beat Maidenhead 1-0.
Tanzanian forward Yussuf fired the only goal of the game in the 28th minute as Solihull followed up Saturday's 2-1 victory at Eastleigh with another three points.
Solihull made their promising start count when Jermaine Hylton turned his man in the box to tee up Yussuf, who drilled his shot into the bottom corner.
The home side spurned a golden chance to double their lead when they were awarded a 36th-minute penalty for Remy Clerima's foul on Danny Wright, whose resulting spot-kick hit a post.
Maidenhead went closest to levelling when Harold Odametey's shot hit the woodwork, while Solihull defender Jamie Reckford's second-half effort struck the outside of a post.
Solihull were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Reckford received his second yellow card for bringing down Adrian Clifton.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 3ReckordBooked at 89mins
- 7Osborne
- 8CarterBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMaxwellat 90+3'minutes
- 5Daly
- 4Storer
- 12Carline
- 10HyltonSubstituted forSweeneyat 84'minutes
- 9YussufSubstituted forWillockat 90'minutes
- 19Wright
Substitutes
- 11Sweeney
- 17Maxwell
- 18Murphy
- 20Coyle
- 21Willock
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 3Steer
- 4OdameteyBooked at 26mins
- 24Massey
- 20OwusuSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutes
- 5Obileye
- 8ComleySubstituted forRodrigues Alvesat 68'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 11Worsfold
- 25Smith
- 9BirdSubstituted forCliftonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rodrigues Alves
- 10Kelly
- 17Clifton
- 23Kilman
- 26Mulley
- Referee:
- James Oldham
- Attendance:
- 730
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Luke Maxwell replaces Darren Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Marshall Willock replaces Adi Yussuf.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Dan Sweeney replaces Jermaine Hylton.
Booking
Herson (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adrian Clifton replaces Ryan Bird.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Josh Kelly replaces Nana Owusu.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Herson replaces James Comley.
Second Half
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Booking
Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 0. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).
Booking
Harold Odametey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.