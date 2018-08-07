Leyton Orient 1-1 Ebbsfleet United

Corey Whitely struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Ebbsfleet a draw at Leyton Orient.

Orient appeared to be heading for their first win of the season thanks to James Brophy's first-half effort, but substitute Whitely fired the ball home via a deflection in time added on.

Orient, who drew 1-1 at newly-promoted Salford on Saturday, led 1-0 at the break thanks to Brophy, who converted Macauley Bonne's fine cutback.

Ebbsfleet were unlucky not to be level before the interval as Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill saved brilliantly to deny Myles Weston, while Sam Magri also went close for the visitors.

Orient forced the issue for much of the second half, but struggled to create clear-cut chances before Josh Koroma's effort was well saved by Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Fleet striker Michael Cheek blazed over in the 87th minute, but the visitors snatched a last-gasp equaliser when Whitely's shot was deflected past the stranded Brill.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.