Leyton Orient 1-1 Ebbsfleet United

Corey Whitely struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Ebbsfleet a draw at Leyton Orient.

Orient appeared to be heading for their first win of the season thanks to James Brophy's first-half effort, but substitute Whitely fired the ball home via a deflection in time added on.

Orient, who drew 1-1 at newly-promoted Salford on Saturday, led 1-0 at the break thanks to Brophy, who converted Macauley Bonne's fine cutback.

Ebbsfleet were unlucky not to be level before the interval as Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill saved brilliantly to deny Myles Weston, while Sam Magri also went close for the visitors.

Orient forced the issue for much of the second half, but struggled to create clear-cut chances before Josh Koroma's effort was well saved by Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Fleet striker Michael Cheek blazed over in the 87th minute, but the visitors snatched a last-gasp equaliser when Whitely's shot was deflected past the stranded Brill.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 4LawlessSubstituted forLeeat 75'minutes
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5ElokobiSubstituted forEkpitetaat 3'minutes
  • 7McAnuffBooked at 90mins
  • 8Clay
  • 16BrophySubstituted forKoromaat 67'minutes
  • 27Alabi
  • 9BonneBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 11Dayton
  • 19Koroma
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 22Lee
  • 24Sargeant

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 2KingBooked at 12mins
  • 3Magri
  • 10Drury
  • 7PowellBooked at 78mins
  • 19Bush
  • 8AdamsSubstituted forWhitelyat 77'minutes
  • 11WestonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forCoulsonat 58'minutes
  • 9Kedwell
  • 17Shields
  • 14McQueenSubstituted forCheekat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cheek
  • 13Miles
  • 15Coulson
  • 16Payne
  • 18Whitely
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
4,710

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1. Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet United).

Booking

Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Corey Whitely replaces Ebou Adams.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Charlie Lee replaces Alex Lawless.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces James Brophy.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Michael Cheek replaces Darren McQueen.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Luke Coulson replaces Myles Weston.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Booking

Myles Weston (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 0. James Brophy (Leyton Orient).

Booking

Jack King (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Marvin Ekpiteta replaces George Elokobi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

