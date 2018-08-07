Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Leyton Orient 1-1 Ebbsfleet United
-
- From the section Conference
Corey Whitely struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Ebbsfleet a draw at Leyton Orient.
Orient appeared to be heading for their first win of the season thanks to James Brophy's first-half effort, but substitute Whitely fired the ball home via a deflection in time added on.
Orient, who drew 1-1 at newly-promoted Salford on Saturday, led 1-0 at the break thanks to Brophy, who converted Macauley Bonne's fine cutback.
Ebbsfleet were unlucky not to be level before the interval as Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill saved brilliantly to deny Myles Weston, while Sam Magri also went close for the visitors.
Orient forced the issue for much of the second half, but struggled to create clear-cut chances before Josh Koroma's effort was well saved by Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.
Fleet striker Michael Cheek blazed over in the 87th minute, but the visitors snatched a last-gasp equaliser when Whitely's shot was deflected past the stranded Brill.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 2Ling
- 6Coulson
- 4LawlessSubstituted forLeeat 75'minutes
- 3Widdowson
- 5ElokobiSubstituted forEkpitetaat 3'minutes
- 7McAnuffBooked at 90mins
- 8Clay
- 16BrophySubstituted forKoromaat 67'minutes
- 27Alabi
- 9BonneBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 11Dayton
- 19Koroma
- 21Ekpiteta
- 22Lee
- 24Sargeant
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 2KingBooked at 12mins
- 3Magri
- 10Drury
- 7PowellBooked at 78mins
- 19Bush
- 8AdamsSubstituted forWhitelyat 77'minutes
- 11WestonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forCoulsonat 58'minutes
- 9Kedwell
- 17Shields
- 14McQueenSubstituted forCheekat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cheek
- 13Miles
- 15Coulson
- 16Payne
- 18Whitely
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 4,710
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1. Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet United).
Booking
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Corey Whitely replaces Ebou Adams.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Charlie Lee replaces Alex Lawless.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces James Brophy.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Michael Cheek replaces Darren McQueen.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Luke Coulson replaces Myles Weston.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Booking
Myles Weston (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 0. James Brophy (Leyton Orient).
Booking
Jack King (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Marvin Ekpiteta replaces George Elokobi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.