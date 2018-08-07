Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 2.
Dagenham & Redbridge 1-2 Maidstone United
-
- From the section Conference
Blair Turgott's double earned Maidstone victory at Dagenham in the National League.
The winger opened the scoring four minutes before half time when he finished from close range after Joe Quigley's ball into the box.
Turgott, who was also on the scoresheet in Saturday's draw with Hartlepool, claimed his third goal in two games six minutes after the break, converting following another pass from Quigley.
Elliott Romain turned home Liam Gordon's cross to halve the deficit for the Daggers with 10 minutes remaining but the visitors hung on for victory.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 25Hoyte
- 5Davey
- 8DonovanSubstituted forHarfieldat 68'minutes
- 3Gordon
- 20WrightBooked at 21mins
- 16PhippsSubstituted forBlanchfieldat 61'minutes
- 4Robinson
- 11Reynolds
- 9Kandi
- 10Romain
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Bonds
- 17Hyde
- 18Blanchfield
- 26Harfield
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 16Ofori-Twumasi
- 5De HavillandSubstituted forWynterat 26'minutes
- 8Lewis
- 3McLennan
- 6FinneyBooked at 16mins
- 21Muldoon
- 10PaxmanSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutes
- 11Turgott
- 14LozaBooked at 90mins
- 9QuigleySubstituted forMullingsat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Efete
- 4Wynter
- 7Coker
- 15Mullings
- 22Phillips
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
- Attendance:
- 1,405
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 2.
Booking
Jamar Loza (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 2. Elliott Romain (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Shamir Mullings replaces Joe Quigley.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Ollie Harfield replaces Harry Donovan.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Michael Phillips replaces Jack Paxman.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. James Blanchfield replaces Harry Phipps.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 2. Blair Turgott (Maidstone United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 1. Blair Turgott (Maidstone United).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jordan Wynter replaces Will De Havilland.
Booking
William Wright (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Alex Finney (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.