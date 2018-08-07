Dagenham & Redbridge 1-2 Maidstone United

Blair Turgott's double earned Maidstone victory at Dagenham in the National League.

The winger opened the scoring four minutes before half time when he finished from close range after Joe Quigley's ball into the box.

Turgott, who was also on the scoresheet in Saturday's draw with Hartlepool, claimed his third goal in two games six minutes after the break, converting following another pass from Quigley.

Elliott Romain turned home Liam Gordon's cross to halve the deficit for the Daggers with 10 minutes remaining but the visitors hung on for victory.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.