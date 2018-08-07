National League
Dag & Red1Maidstone United2

Dagenham & Redbridge 1-2 Maidstone United

Blair Turgott's double earned Maidstone victory at Dagenham in the National League.

The winger opened the scoring four minutes before half time when he finished from close range after Joe Quigley's ball into the box.

Turgott, who was also on the scoresheet in Saturday's draw with Hartlepool, claimed his third goal in two games six minutes after the break, converting following another pass from Quigley.

Elliott Romain turned home Liam Gordon's cross to halve the deficit for the Daggers with 10 minutes remaining but the visitors hung on for victory.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 25Hoyte
  • 5Davey
  • 8DonovanSubstituted forHarfieldat 68'minutes
  • 3Gordon
  • 20WrightBooked at 21mins
  • 16PhippsSubstituted forBlanchfieldat 61'minutes
  • 4Robinson
  • 11Reynolds
  • 9Kandi
  • 10Romain

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Bonds
  • 17Hyde
  • 18Blanchfield
  • 26Harfield

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 16Ofori-Twumasi
  • 5De HavillandSubstituted forWynterat 26'minutes
  • 8Lewis
  • 3McLennan
  • 6FinneyBooked at 16mins
  • 21Muldoon
  • 10PaxmanSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutes
  • 11Turgott
  • 14LozaBooked at 90mins
  • 9QuigleySubstituted forMullingsat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Efete
  • 4Wynter
  • 7Coker
  • 15Mullings
  • 22Phillips
Referee:
Christopher Pollard
Attendance:
1,405

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 2.

Booking

Jamar Loza (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 2. Elliott Romain (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Shamir Mullings replaces Joe Quigley.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Ollie Harfield replaces Harry Donovan.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Michael Phillips replaces Jack Paxman.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. James Blanchfield replaces Harry Phipps.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 2. Blair Turgott (Maidstone United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Maidstone United 1. Blair Turgott (Maidstone United).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jordan Wynter replaces Will De Havilland.

Booking

William Wright (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Alex Finney (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

