Chesterfield 3-0 Aldershot Town
Charlie Carter scored twice as Chesterfield made it back-to-back victories by beating Aldershot in the National League.
Midfielder Carter, signed from Woking during the summer, slotted home his first Spireites goal in the ninth minute following a backheel from Curtis Weston.
He doubled his tally five minutes before the break, smashing the ball into the left corner after a run down the left-hand side.
Substitute Marc-Antoine Fortune completed the scoring from the penalty spot eight minutes from time following a foul on Drew Talbot by Lewis Kinsella, before Carter was denied a hat-trick when his right-footed shot struck a post.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 3Binnom-WilliamsSubstituted forFortunéat 57'minutes
- 5Evans
- 25Talbot
- 12Nelson
- 6Maguire
- 8Weston
- 15Weir
- 7Carter
- 11HinesBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWedgburyat 69'minutes
- 10UgwuSubstituted forShawat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Barry
- 4Wedgbury
- 9Shaw
- 22Muggleton
- 32Fortuné
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3KinsellaBooked at 29mins
- 12Bernard
- 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 55'minutes
- 6OsborneBooked at 48minsSubstituted forWanadioat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Fowler
- 4McDonnell
- 17Booty
- 7FenelonSubstituted forHolmanat 59'minutes
- 9Rendell
- 10McClure
Substitutes
- 11Wanadio
- 14Rowe
- 20Holman
- 21Berkeley-Agyepong
- 22Smith
- Referee:
- Peter Gibbons
- Attendance:
- 4,930
