Chesterfield 3-0 Aldershot Town

Charlie Carter scored twice as Chesterfield made it back-to-back victories by beating Aldershot in the National League.

Midfielder Carter, signed from Woking during the summer, slotted home his first Spireites goal in the ninth minute following a backheel from Curtis Weston.

He doubled his tally five minutes before the break, smashing the ball into the left corner after a run down the left-hand side.

Substitute Marc-Antoine Fortune completed the scoring from the penalty spot eight minutes from time following a foul on Drew Talbot by Lewis Kinsella, before Carter was denied a hat-trick when his right-footed shot struck a post.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.