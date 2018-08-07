National League
Chesterfield3Aldershot0

Chesterfield 3-0 Aldershot Town

Charlie Carter scored twice as Chesterfield made it back-to-back victories by beating Aldershot in the National League.

Midfielder Carter, signed from Woking during the summer, slotted home his first Spireites goal in the ninth minute following a backheel from Curtis Weston.

He doubled his tally five minutes before the break, smashing the ball into the left corner after a run down the left-hand side.

Substitute Marc-Antoine Fortune completed the scoring from the penalty spot eight minutes from time following a foul on Drew Talbot by Lewis Kinsella, before Carter was denied a hat-trick when his right-footed shot struck a post.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 3Binnom-WilliamsSubstituted forFortunéat 57'minutes
  • 5Evans
  • 25Talbot
  • 12Nelson
  • 6Maguire
  • 8Weston
  • 15Weir
  • 7Carter
  • 11HinesBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWedgburyat 69'minutes
  • 10UgwuSubstituted forShawat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Barry
  • 4Wedgbury
  • 9Shaw
  • 22Muggleton
  • 32Fortuné

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3KinsellaBooked at 29mins
  • 12Bernard
  • 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 55'minutes
  • 6OsborneBooked at 48minsSubstituted forWanadioat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Fowler
  • 4McDonnell
  • 17Booty
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forHolmanat 59'minutes
  • 9Rendell
  • 10McClure

Substitutes

  • 11Wanadio
  • 14Rowe
  • 20Holman
  • 21Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 22Smith
Referee:
Peter Gibbons
Attendance:
4,930

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 3, Aldershot Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 3, Aldershot Town 0.

Booking

Luke Wanadio (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Lee Shaw replaces Gozie Ugwu.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 3, Aldershot Town 0. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Luke Wanadio replaces Karleigh Osborne.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Sam Wedgbury replaces Zavon Hines.

Booking

Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Holman replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jake Gallagher.

Booking

Karleigh Osborne (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chesterfield 2, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Aldershot Town 0.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 2, Aldershot Town 0. Charlie Carter (Chesterfield).

Booking

Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 1, Aldershot Town 0. Charlie Carter (Chesterfield).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

