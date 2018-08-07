Hartlepool United 2-2 Harrogate Town

Defender Callum Howe headed in a late equaliser for Harrogate in a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool.

Matthew Bates' men seized the initiative after the break when Liam Noble hung the ball up in the area and Niko Muir could not miss with his header a yard out.

Just seven minutes later however, Dominic Knowles levelled for the visitors, converting Joshua Falkingham's low cross from close range.

Luke Cassidy put the hosts in front when he latched on to a high ball and found the top corner.

Howe though saved the day late on, courtesy of substitute Joe Leesley's well-flighted free-kick, leaving both sides with two draws from their first two matches.

