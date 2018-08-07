National League
Hartlepool2Harrogate2

Hartlepool United 2-2 Harrogate Town

Defender Callum Howe headed in a late equaliser for Harrogate in a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool.

Matthew Bates' men seized the initiative after the break when Liam Noble hung the ball up in the area and Niko Muir could not miss with his header a yard out.

Just seven minutes later however, Dominic Knowles levelled for the visitors, converting Joshua Falkingham's low cross from close range.

Luke Cassidy put the hosts in front when he latched on to a high ball and found the top corner.

Howe though saved the day late on, courtesy of substitute Joe Leesley's well-flighted free-kick, leaving both sides with two draws from their first two matches.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 5Magnay
  • 15Davies
  • 16FeatherstoneSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 68'minutes
  • 3Kitching
  • 2Kioso
  • 7Donaldson
  • 6Noble
  • 10MuirSubstituted forNewtonat 87'minutes
  • 33James
  • 9Cassidy

Substitutes

  • 14Woods
  • 17Anderson
  • 24Newton
  • 26McLaughlin
  • 28Dinanga

Harrogate

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Howe
  • 8Emmett
  • 20Kitching
  • 15Langmead
  • 4Falkingham
  • 7Thomson
  • 18MuldoonSubstituted forLeesleyat 76'minutes
  • 16Williams
  • 10Knowles

Substitutes

  • 3Parker
  • 11Leesley
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Agnew
  • 17Kerry
Referee:
Joseph Johnson
Attendance:
3,623

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 2. Callum Howe (Harrogate Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Conor Newton replaces Niko Muir.

Substitution

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Joe Leesley replaces Jack Muldoon.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 1. Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Patrick McLaughlin replaces Nicky Featherstone.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Harrogate Town 1. Dominic Knowles (Harrogate Town).

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Harrogate Town 0. Niko Muir (Hartlepool United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Harrogate Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Harrogate Town 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

