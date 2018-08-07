Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 2.
Hartlepool United 2-2 Harrogate Town
Defender Callum Howe headed in a late equaliser for Harrogate in a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool.
Matthew Bates' men seized the initiative after the break when Liam Noble hung the ball up in the area and Niko Muir could not miss with his header a yard out.
Just seven minutes later however, Dominic Knowles levelled for the visitors, converting Joshua Falkingham's low cross from close range.
Luke Cassidy put the hosts in front when he latched on to a high ball and found the top corner.
Howe though saved the day late on, courtesy of substitute Joe Leesley's well-flighted free-kick, leaving both sides with two draws from their first two matches.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 5Magnay
- 15Davies
- 16FeatherstoneSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 68'minutes
- 3Kitching
- 2Kioso
- 7Donaldson
- 6Noble
- 10MuirSubstituted forNewtonat 87'minutes
- 33James
- 9Cassidy
Substitutes
- 14Woods
- 17Anderson
- 24Newton
- 26McLaughlin
- 28Dinanga
Harrogate
- 1Belshaw
- 6Burrell
- 5Howe
- 8Emmett
- 20Kitching
- 15Langmead
- 4Falkingham
- 7Thomson
- 18MuldoonSubstituted forLeesleyat 76'minutes
- 16Williams
- 10Knowles
Substitutes
- 3Parker
- 11Leesley
- 13Cracknell
- 14Agnew
- 17Kerry
- Referee:
- Joseph Johnson
- Attendance:
- 3,623
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 2. Callum Howe (Harrogate Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Conor Newton replaces Niko Muir.
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Joe Leesley replaces Jack Muldoon.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Harrogate Town 1. Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Patrick McLaughlin replaces Nicky Featherstone.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Harrogate Town 1. Dominic Knowles (Harrogate Town).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Harrogate Town 0. Niko Muir (Hartlepool United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Harrogate Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Harrogate Town 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.