Havant & Waterlooville 0-0 Boreham Wood

From the section

Havant gained their first point in the National League with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at home to Boreham Wood.

Ellery Balcombe pulled off an amazing close-range stop for the visitors in the first-half after Andy Robinson intercepted David Stephens' poor pass.

The visiting keeper was also on top form to deny Wes Fogden with a bullet header.

Balcombe smothered a prospective chance for Hawks forward Nicke Kabamba as he bore down on goal as the hosts pressed for a a first win since gaining promotion last season.

After the break, affairs remained tight and even last-season's 20-goal man Angelo Balanta could not make an impression.

Ryan Young saved well from substitute Bradley Ash late on to get the Hawks off the mark.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.