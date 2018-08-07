National League
Havant & Waterlooville 0-0 Boreham Wood

Havant gained their first point in the National League with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at home to Boreham Wood.

Ellery Balcombe pulled off an amazing close-range stop for the visitors in the first-half after Andy Robinson intercepted David Stephens' poor pass.

The visiting keeper was also on top form to deny Wes Fogden with a bullet header.

Balcombe smothered a prospective chance for Hawks forward Nicke Kabamba as he bore down on goal as the hosts pressed for a a first win since gaining promotion last season.

After the break, affairs remained tight and even last-season's 20-goal man Angelo Balanta could not make an impression.

Ryan Young saved well from substitute Bradley Ash late on to get the Hawks off the mark.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Havant & Waterlooville

  • 1Young
  • 4StockSubstituted forCarterat 46'minutes
  • 11Tarbuck
  • 23RobinsonBooked at 77mins
  • 3WilliamsSubstituted forHugginsat 70'minutes
  • 10KabambaSubstituted forRutherfordat 84'minutes
  • 7Fogden
  • 16Robinson
  • 17Rose
  • 9Pavey
  • 6Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Woodford
  • 8Lewis
  • 14Carter
  • 15Huggins
  • 20Rutherford

Boreham Wood

  • 21Balcombe
  • 2Woodards
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 7Shakes
  • 5Parry
  • 4Ricketts
  • 6Stephens
  • 8ChampionBooked at 84mins
  • 10Murtagh
  • 19BalantaBooked at 66mins
  • 20ShaibuSubstituted forAshat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Ash
  • 12Fyfield
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Smith
  • 18Clifford
Referee:
Declan Bourne
Attendance:
1,348

Live Text

Match ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Alfie Rutherford replaces Nicke Kabamba.

Booking

Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Paul Robinson (Havant & Waterlooville) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Bradley Ash replaces Justin Shaibu.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Josh Huggins replaces Rory Williams.

Booking

Angelo Balanta (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Mike Carter replaces Brian Stock.

Second Half

Second Half begins Havant & Waterlooville 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

