Bromley 2-2 Dover Athletic

Frankie Sutherland's late penalty earned Bromley a draw at home to Dover in the National League.

Sutherland converted from the spot a minute from time after a Dover defender was penalised for handball.

The visitors looked on course for all three points following a close-range finish from defender Kevin Lokko with 18 minutes remaining that made it 2-1.

Bromley opened the scoring in the third minute of the game courtesy of Dan Johnson's deflected shot from just inside the box, before Dover forward Jamie Allen converted Mitch Brundle's cross to level in the 35th minute.

