Match ends, Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2.
Bromley 2-2 Dover Athletic
-
- From the section Conference
Frankie Sutherland's late penalty earned Bromley a draw at home to Dover in the National League.
Sutherland converted from the spot a minute from time after a Dover defender was penalised for handball.
The visitors looked on course for all three points following a close-range finish from defender Kevin Lokko with 18 minutes remaining that made it 2-1.
Bromley opened the scoring in the third minute of the game courtesy of Dan Johnson's deflected shot from just inside the box, before Dover forward Jamie Allen converted Mitch Brundle's cross to level in the 35th minute.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 5Johnson
- 3Johnson
- 8Raymond
- 14HiggsSubstituted forOgedi-Uzokweat 65'minutes
- 7TaylorSubstituted forMyles Meekumsat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2Adebayo-Rowling
- 6Holland
- 18PorterSubstituted forOkoyeat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4SutherlandBooked at 76mins
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 15Okoye
- 13Huxter
- 17Myles Meekums
- 16Goodman
- 19Ogedi-Uzokwe
Dover
- 1Walker
- 8BrundleBooked at 45mins
- 5Lokko
- 18NorteySubstituted forOkosiemeat 89'minutes
- 6Essam
- 19SchmollBooked at 89mins
- 2Passley
- 23Gomis
- 3ConnorsBooked at 90mins
- 10AllenBooked at 87mins
- 12EffiongSubstituted forDanielat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Daniel
- 16Okosieme
- 4Diarra
- 14Fazakerley
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2.
Booking
David Smith (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jack Connors (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marc-Anthony Okoye (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Reece Myles Meekums (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ejiro Okosieme replaces Nortei Nortey.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2. Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Timothy Schmoll (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Allen (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Inih Effiong.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Marc-Anthony Okoye replaces George Porter.
Booking
Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 2. Kevin Lokko (Dover Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe replaces Jordan Higgs.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Reece Myles Meekums replaces Bobby-Joe Taylor.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Booking
Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 1. Jamie Allen (Dover Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 0. Daniel Johnson (Bromley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.