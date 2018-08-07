National League
Bromley 2-2 Dover Athletic

Frankie Sutherland's late penalty earned Bromley a draw at home to Dover in the National League.

Sutherland converted from the spot a minute from time after a Dover defender was penalised for handball.

The visitors looked on course for all three points following a close-range finish from defender Kevin Lokko with 18 minutes remaining that made it 2-1.

Bromley opened the scoring in the third minute of the game courtesy of Dan Johnson's deflected shot from just inside the box, before Dover forward Jamie Allen converted Mitch Brundle's cross to level in the 35th minute.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 5Johnson
  • 3Johnson
  • 8Raymond
  • 14HiggsSubstituted forOgedi-Uzokweat 65'minutes
  • 7TaylorSubstituted forMyles Meekumsat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Adebayo-Rowling
  • 6Holland
  • 18PorterSubstituted forOkoyeat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4SutherlandBooked at 76mins
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 15Okoye
  • 13Huxter
  • 17Myles Meekums
  • 16Goodman
  • 19Ogedi-Uzokwe

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 8BrundleBooked at 45mins
  • 5Lokko
  • 18NorteySubstituted forOkosiemeat 89'minutes
  • 6Essam
  • 19SchmollBooked at 89mins
  • 2Passley
  • 23Gomis
  • 3ConnorsBooked at 90mins
  • 10AllenBooked at 87mins
  • 12EffiongSubstituted forDanielat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Daniel
  • 16Okosieme
  • 4Diarra
  • 14Fazakerley
  • 25Smith
Referee:
Carl Brook

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2.

Booking

David Smith (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack Connors (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Marc-Anthony Okoye (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Reece Myles Meekums (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ejiro Okosieme replaces Nortei Nortey.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2. Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Timothy Schmoll (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamie Allen (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Inih Effiong.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Marc-Anthony Okoye replaces George Porter.

Booking

Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 2. Kevin Lokko (Dover Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe replaces Jordan Higgs.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Reece Myles Meekums replaces Bobby-Joe Taylor.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 1.

Booking

Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 1. Jamie Allen (Dover Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Dover Athletic 0. Daniel Johnson (Bromley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

