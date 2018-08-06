Middlesbrough v Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United lost their opening match of the season at home to Swansea on Saturday

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns, but striker Ashley Fletcher is pushing for a start.

Attacking midfielders Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Wing may also start, having come off the bench to help Boro fight back to earn a 2-2 draw at Millwall.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make a couple of changes after Saturday's loss to Swansea City.

Midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg) has returned to full training but is not yet fit enough to join the first team.

Match facts