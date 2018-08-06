Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder's Sheffield United lost their opening match of the season at home to Swansea on Saturday
Follow live text commentary from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns, but striker Ashley Fletcher is pushing for a start.

Attacking midfielders Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Wing may also start, having come off the bench to help Boro fight back to earn a 2-2 draw at Millwall.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make a couple of changes after Saturday's loss to Swansea City.

Midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg) has returned to full training but is not yet fit enough to join the first team.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won four of their past five home matches against Sheffield United in all competitions (D1).
  • Sheffield United have failed to score in any of their past four visits to the Riverside Stadium in all competitions, last scoring away against Middlesbrough in a 3-1 defeat in the Premier League on New Year's Day 2007.
  • Middlesbrough have won their second league fixture of the season in six of the past seven seasons, losing only in 2014-15 against Leeds United - their second league fixture last season was a 1-0 home win against Sheffield United.
  • Ten of the past 11 league goals Sheffield United have conceded have been in the second half of games, including both against Swansea in their first league match of 2018-19.
  • Middlesbrough have not lost a home league match when scoring first since March 2014 (1-3 v QPR) - they are unbeaten in 54 home league games when scoring the first goal of the game (W48 D6) and won all 12 home Championship games last season when doing so.
  • Sheffield United have lost their first away league match of the season in each of their past five campaigns.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford11005143
2Aston Villa11003123
3Leeds11003123
4Wigan11003213
5Bolton11002113
6Derby11002113
7Swansea11002113
8Preston11001013
9Birmingham10102201
10Blackburn10102201
11Ipswich10102201
12Middlesbrough10102201
13Millwall10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Bristol City10101101
16Nottm Forest10101101
17Sheff Wed100123-10
18Reading100112-10
19Sheff Utd100112-10
20West Brom100112-10
21QPR100101-10
22Hull100113-20
23Stoke100113-20
24Rotherham100115-40
View full Championship table

