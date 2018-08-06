Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion
Striker Lewis Grabban, who joined Nottingham Forest for about £6m in the summer, may start against West Bromwich Albion after coming off the bench in Saturday's draw at Bristol City.
Midfielder Joe Lolley, who impressed late on at Ashton Gate, may also play.
West Brom will hope to have striker Dwight Gayle available following his loan move from Newcastle on Monday.
James Morrison and Gareth Barry are among the options for potential recalls after Saturday's loss to Bolton.
Meanwhile, Forest quartet Hillal Soudani, Joe Worrall, Ben Brereton and Liam Bridcutt are all pushing for a place in Aitor Karanka's side after missing out on places in Saturday's matchday squad.
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"Everyone has been waiting for this [first home] game, especially after the business we have done this summer.
"After their defeat on Saturday, West Brom will be more dangerous. They will want to try to show everybody that they are Premier League players.
"But it is more about us. If we can go about the game in the right way, we can beat every single team in this league."
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have not hosted West Brom in a league match since the second match of the 2009-10 campaign, losing 1-0.
- West Brom have won their past three league visits to the City Ground without conceding a single goal, with current boss Darren Moore featuring in two of those wins (in March 2002 and November 2003).
- The away side has won each of the past five meetings between these sides, a run stretching back to March 2002.
- Nottingham Forest have lost their opening home league match of the season in just one of their past 21 seasons, with that defeat against West Brom in 2009-10; they have won each of their past six in a row.
- Daryl Murphy has scored in four of his past five Championship appearances for Nottingham Forest in the month of August (four goals).
- Outside the top flight, West Bromwich Albion have not lost their opening two league matches of a season since 2001-02 - they recovered from that start to gain promotion.