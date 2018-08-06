Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion lost their opening fixture 2-1 at home to Bolton

Striker Lewis Grabban, who joined Nottingham Forest for about £6m in the summer, may start against West Bromwich Albion after coming off the bench in Saturday's draw at Bristol City.

Midfielder Joe Lolley, who impressed late on at Ashton Gate, may also play.

West Brom will hope to have striker Dwight Gayle available following his loan move from Newcastle on Monday.

James Morrison and Gareth Barry are among the options for potential recalls after Saturday's loss to Bolton.

Meanwhile, Forest quartet Hillal Soudani, Joe Worrall, Ben Brereton and Liam Bridcutt are all pushing for a place in Aitor Karanka's side after missing out on places in Saturday's matchday squad.

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Everyone has been waiting for this [first home] game, especially after the business we have done this summer.

"After their defeat on Saturday, West Brom will be more dangerous. They will want to try to show everybody that they are Premier League players.

"But it is more about us. If we can go about the game in the right way, we can beat every single team in this league."

Match facts