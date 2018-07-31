New EFL managers: Can you name all 21 clubs with a new boss?

Marcelo Bielsa (left) and Frank Lampard
Marcelo Bielsa (left) and Frank Lampard are among the new EFL managers this season

With the new English Football League season set to begin on Friday, 3 August, nearly a third of EFL clubs are under new management.

Since the end of last season, 21 coaches have been appointed as the permanent first-team boss of a side in the Championship, League One or League Two.

But can you match the new bosses with the teams they are in charge of?

You have four minutes to try to name all 21 sides. Good luck!

Can you name which clubs these new managers in the EFL are taking over?

Score: 0 / 21
04:00
You scored 0/21

Copy and share link

ManagerAnswers

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired