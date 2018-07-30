Troy Deeney: Watford striker on Cardiff City radar

Troy Deeney spent a spell on loan at Halesowen Town during his time at Walsall

Cardiff City are set to target Watford captain Troy Deeney as they look to boost their attack ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Manager Neil Warnock wants to add a striker before the transfer window closes on August 9.

Deeney, 30, has the experience Warnock has been looking for to build on their Championship promotion.

The English striker joined Watford in 2010, scoring 105 goals in 309 League appearances for the Hornets.

Cardiff need to increase their depth up front with Danish under-21 international Kenneth Zohore currently fighting for the centre forward spot with Gary Madine and Danny Ward.

Warnock is also looking to secure the return of Liverpool's Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic on a season long loan.