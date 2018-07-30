Tuesday's back pages 30 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/45014421 Read more about sharing. Tuesday's Mirror says manager Jose Mourinho has put Manchester United's players "on edge" Tuesday's Daily Mail runs with a similar line The Express says there is concern over Mourinho's "angry outbursts at Martial and Valencia" But the Guardian says United will back Mourinho Will Leicester offer England defender Harry Maguire a new deal? Chelsea have given N'Golo Kante a new £290,000-a-week new deal, says the Times