BBC Sport - Johnny Mullins: Cheltenham Town captain's Robert De Niro and Michael Buble impressions
Mullins on modelling, De Niro and Buble
- From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town captain Johnny Mullins gets a lift to pre-season training from BBC Points West and discusses glamour modelling, Robert De Niro and Michael Buble.
The former Rotherham, Oxford and Luton defender joined the Robins on a free transfer this summer.
Mullins was speaking to BBC Points West's Ali Durden for the second of the six-part, Team talk Taxi series.
