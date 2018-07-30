Chris O'Grady and Sam Surridge: Oldham Athletic sign strikers

From the section

Chris O'Grady scored twice in 35 league appearances for Chesterfield last season

Oldham Athletic have re-signed Chris O'Grady on a one-year contract and brought in Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge on a season-long loan deal.

Former Brighton striker O'Grady, 32, was a free agent after leaving Chesterfield by mutual consent in June.

Surridge, 20, spent last season on loan at League Two club Yeovil Town.

He netted 10 times in 53 appearances in all competitions for the Glovers in 2017-18, helping them reach the FA Cup fourth round.

O'Grady previously played for Oldham between May 2008 and January 2010 before spells at Rochdale, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley and a 2014 switch to Brighton.

He has also spent time at clubs including Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion, scoring 91 career league goals.

