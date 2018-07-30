Sophie Harris: Brighton & Hove Albion Women sign goalkeeper on free transfer

Sophie Harris is a former England Under-20 international goalkeeper

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed goalkeeper Sophie Harris on a free transfer following her departure from Women's Championship club London Bees.

The 23-year-old former Arsenal player has signed a one-year contract with Hope Powell's top-flight side.

Powell told the club website: "We are delighted to welcome Sophie to the club ahead of our first season in the revamped FA Women's Super League.

"She already has some good experience at a relatively young age."