Jack Harrison: Leeds United sign Man City winger on season-long loan deal

Jack Harrison is yet to make his senior debut for Manchester City

Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old England Under-21 international joined City from New York City in January 2018 and spent time on loan with Middlesbrough last season.

He could make his debut in Leeds' Championship opener against Stoke City on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the team and working with [manager] Marcelo Bielsa," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I wanted to go on pre-season with Pep [Guardiola] to work with him and try and prove myself. He said he was very impressed but that at a young age you need to be playing, so he said that this was a great option for me.

"The ideals here are similar to City's and Marcelo has a fantastic reputation. It's a great opportunity to be here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.