Mansfield Town: Football Association looking into racism allegation

Media playback is not supported on this device Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday pre-season friendly ends in fracas

An allegation that Mansfield captain Krystian Pearce was racially abused in their pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday is being looked into by the Football Association.

Tuesday's match is already under investigation by the FA after both sides were involved in a mass brawl.

A Mansfield statement said they had reported the incident to Nottinghamshire Police and the FA.

Wednesday said they "vehemently refuted any form of racist abuse".

"Sheffield Wednesday are aware of the very serious allegations made following the pre-season friendly with Mansfield Town on Tuesday, 24 July," a club statement said.

"The club vehemently refutes any form of racist abuse on our part and will vigorously defend itself should the need arise."

After the match, Stags boss David Flitcroft claimed something had "riled" Pearce.

"With seven or eight minutes to go Pearcey was visibly upset with something, so I got him off the pitch," he told the Sheffield Star.

"Pearcey has a character and a calmness about him as everyone can see.

"Supporters around here have known him longer than me. He has a calmness and assurance when playing football. But something riled him. Something rattled him and I was worried that, with him looking so wound up, he might do the wrong thing."

Mansfield said they had spoken to Kick It Out and would not be making any further comment until the investigations were finished.